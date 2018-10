day 29: double

so here’s a little paper, rock, scissors between twin snakes; metal, and liquid

its hard to believe that this inktober is winding down already…

it’s been so much fun, and somehow, less stressful than last year

i don’t know if my results have been any better, but the schedule was easier to keep for some reason

hopefully i can keep it up because i’m going to head right in to 30 days of comics in november.

