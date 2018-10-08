Posted
October 8, 2018
8mgs2-inktober-star

metal gear solid 2 introduced the idea of having to deal with the enemy guards you’d incapacitated. You had to drag around the guards, hide them in alcoves, or stuff them in lockers so fellow guards wouldn’t stumble upon them and your presence wouldn’t be detected.

After using a wash in yesterday’s sketch, I decided to try it out here today. I’m digging the results.

And here’s the original sketch.

8mgs2-inktober-star-sketch

 