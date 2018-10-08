metal gear solid 2 introduced the idea of having to deal with the enemy guards you’d incapacitated. You had to drag around the guards, hide them in alcoves, or stuff them in lockers so fellow guards wouldn’t stumble upon them and your presence wouldn’t be detected.
After using a wash in yesterday’s sketch, I decided to try it out here today. I’m digging the results.
And here’s the original sketch.
One thought on “star – inktober 2018 day 8”
Haha. Love the Metal Gear Solid vibes. And stars referring to being unconscious was a clever twist on the prompt!