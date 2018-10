In Metal Gear 4, Snake is an old man, exhausted by years on the battlefield.

He wears a sneaking suit that helps him blend in, octopuslike, with his environment.

I try to convey that effect with a little ink wash. I’m not quite successful, but the effect is interesting, nonetheless.

As a little bonus, here’s the preliminary drawings.

First the pencil sketch, than the inks.

Onward.