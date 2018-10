on day 3 of inktober, you get 3 drawings. this trend will not continue.

one of the antagonists in metal gear 3 is the fury, a cosmonaut obsessed with flame.

mgs 3 also features a survival element, where living off the jungle may help your character, snake, complete his mission

those elements combined.

if you look closely you can see abandoned underdrawings in the first two sketches

