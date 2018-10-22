Inktober continues with prompt: expensive.

Snake caught with an empty wallet at the Metal Gear Store.

It didn’t occur me until after my first sketch that I needed to emulate the original metal gear solid inventory system.

Then I had to decide who was going to be manning the shop – the funniest and least likely choice felt like Psycho Mantis.

It’s also a good thing that this isn’t how equipment procurement worked in the original Metal Gear Solid. All those items would have been expensive for sure…