It seems crazy but we’re about halfway through Inktober already…

Today’s drawing features Sniper Wolf from Metal Gear Solid.

(It’s probably not clear, but she’s got Snake in her sights.)

Had to use the bamboo brush and take-sumi ink, which I use for my fountain pen, for this piece because i forgot my usual gear. (This ink isn’t waterproof so no wash today. I was afraid when I added the wash, my ink lines wouldn’t hold up.)

Since I wasn’t using my usual brush, I tried to get the pencil underdrawing as clear as possible before I put any ink down. I didn’t want to be having to ‘find’ the drawing with an unfamiliar brush.

Oh! And here’s the pose i needed to use for reference today