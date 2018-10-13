I can’t decide if I should’ve added the ink wash or not
anyway. inktober metal gear continues. day 13. guarded.
And that’s not a cake floating out there. It’s a ration. They float in the mgs games.
One thought on “guarded – inktober 2018 day 13”
or more importantly, will the New Yorker cartoon caption work