it’s been so long since the last one

but a new ‘steps’ strip, ‘potty training’, is up

almost every other ‘steps’ strip has been done in digital, pushing pixels around

but today’s is fully scribbled in pencil, with lots of (kneadable) erasing, then brushing down puddles of watercolor, and finally a bit of inking

if this is the first ‘steps’ comic you’ve happened to catch

you can start reading ‘steps’ strips here