It’s just my second day of the 14 day silent 4 panel comics challenge fromlynda barry’s syllabus and I’m already doing it differently than day 1.
And I don’t like the results.
Final is in digital, but here’s the sketches from the sketchbook.
It’s just my second day of the 14 day silent 4 panel comics challenge fromlynda barry’s syllabus and I’m already doing it differently than day 1.
And I don’t like the results.
Final is in digital, but here’s the sketches from the sketchbook.
One thought on “day 2 of lynda barry’s 14 day silent 4 panel challenge”
Pingback: day 3 of lynda barry’s 14 day silent 4 panel challenge | screentone.org