the last couple of nights when drawing with wendy mac before bed, little guy has been cutting up his drawings and pasting them in his sketchbook and mine, collage style.

based on the pile of leftover paper triangles, i think he enjoys the physicality of cutting the paper more than the act of drawing.

the orange puppy i drew is my childhood stuffed toy, Orange Puppy. Drawing your stuffed toy was the latest assignment in Wendy Mac’s Draw Together.

