Little Guy likes to grab a few bowls or pots and pans and some ingredients and ‘cook’ at the kitchen table. (Last time he did this, he said, ‘I need to cook this now, and slid the pan underneath the table, just like putting it in the oven.)

Saturday he made oatmeal soup. in the sketch above he’s getting ready to test it. he’s way more optimistic than i was about his dish.

Here’s the recipe, near as I could tell:

Oatmeal Soup

Serves 3

3 bowls of water (half full)

lots of cinnamon/sugar

lots of red sprinkles

1/4 cup of uncooked oatmeal (he calls them oatmeal seeds)

(6) grapes. 2 per bowl

Instructions

Fill your bowls halfway with water. Sprinkle cinnamon/sugar generously into each bowl. After sampling the sprinkles, add a generous portion to each bowl. You may not have added enough. After sampling sprinkles again, be sure to add more to your bowls. Stir. Plop two grapes in each bowl. Each grape should plop with a little splash. Splash is important. Keep adding grapes until you get a satisfying splash. Enjoy?

I think he and I both agreed that pretending to eat it was more delicious than actually eating it.

