yesterday’s strip was from my august sketchbook

today’s was from my july sketchbook

today’s is another digital strip as i try to get a little ahead in the 30 days of comics game. i can work so much faster in digital. yesterday’s and today’s strip each took about about a half hour to do, compared with a couple hours plus for me to do with real world materials. (though i am getting faster)

p.s. a note on the ‘(happened in july 18)’ note. when artist john porcellino (whose king-cat comics you should really subscribe to) makes his comics, he (often? always?) notes the date when the incident that inspired the comic occurs, and then also notes the dates when he draws and inks it, which i think is a lovely touch. i meant to do it for yesterday’s strip, since the date when the peas incident happened and i actually published the strip were so far apart, but in the rush to get it posted before midnight for yesterday’s 30 days of comics deadline, i completely forgot. so the date is my john p homage.