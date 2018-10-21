day 21. drain.

here’s a look at the initial sketches.

In the first sketch you can see that I thought I might need the jungle setting behind Snake.

On the second sketch, once I had just the figure of Snake, the life gauge, and the blood trail in there I realized those 3 elements were all that was needed.

At first I had the trail just going from left to right, but then I tried to give the drawing a little depth by having the trail come in at an angle.

Thanks for reading, and if you’ve missed any, you can catch up on all of my 2018 inktobers here…