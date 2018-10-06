Today’s inktober 2018 prompt, drooling.

If you’re not familiar with the Metal Gear video games, one of the ways you can bypass enemy guards is to drop magazines as a distraction, allowing Snake to sneak by undetected.

(I don’t remember any magazines in the original Metal Gear Solid, but the guards also had full face masks, but how would I show him drooling through his mask? So liberties have been taken. Liberties!)

(Also, you can catch a glimpse of one of the previous versions I did towards the bottom of the photo. You can also see a light drawing of another previous version with a close up of the guard still there on the wall.