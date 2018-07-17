Here’s the final five 2015 strips of the Casablanca/TMNT mashup webcomic, ‘Everybody Comes To Raph’s by Mcwhitseen and I.

It’s been fun to go back through them again since first posting them on the tumbles back in 2015. It’s still staggering to me how well the world’s align

You’ve probably noticed the shift in styles over the course of the work, as I tried to find a way to work faster, and smarter. At one point in 2015 I was posting new strips every day and sketches on the weekend, but mostly it was long gaps between posts.

Of the visual styles I used I think the ‘painted’ look was the most evocative – the most appealing. It’s the look I would use if I were doing the project from beginning to end.

Wouldn’t that would be fun, to do the entire Casablanca movie populated with the Turtles universe? Maybe one day.

Here’s lookin at you, kid.