I’m pretty excited about the new Comics page I set up.

It will give a home to all of the webcomics I’ve made over last few years.

Here’s a quick intro to the new (to you) strips:

Everybody Comes to Raph’s is the Casablanca/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle mashup that no one asked for. ( I do think the two universes line up astonishingly well, though biased as I may be.) I originally wrote these with Mcwhitsteen and posted these on Tumblr back in 2015 but as the social media landscape continues to get shaken up, it seemed a good time to bring them home. I don’t have all the strips and sketches up, so you’ll have to keep checking back for new (old) material.

Ernie and Fitz is a fictionalized look at the friendship between Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Ernie is a boozy he-man, spewing toxic masculinity and Fitz is a boozy,wimp, lovestruck by Zelda, and oozing insecurity. I think I may have posted these on screentone in the past, but now they’re all together and easily browsable. And it’s another collaboration with Mcwhitsteen (credited as Code in the strips).