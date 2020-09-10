Jake Parker released his prompt list for Inktober 2020 a couple of weeks ago.

My first impulse was to not participate this year. I felt I didn’t have any ideas.

Then your brain starts working on it in the background.

“You could do this for Inktober,” your brain says. “Or you could do this.” Then your brain says, “Of course! This is what you should do.” And your brain is right, so then you have no choice but to do it.

Then you pick up the pencil and get it moving. Just drawing simple shapes and lines suggests ideas.

Before I know I know it, I’m doing actual research to help ignite more more ideas, and I’m off and running.

I’ll talk more about the research and all the prep work I’m doing in September to prepare for Inktober so that next month, all I have to do is ink.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

