inktober and linktober 2019 continue with day 15: legend.

as you probably noticed i’m behind. and skipping around.

inspiration for the giant book that link consults is the lindsfarne bible, which i’d never heard of before doing the research for this strip.

this is the first day this year that i used a wash.

i got lazy and tired this strip. it shows in the final two panels

