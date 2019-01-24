spidey swinging home after a long day of spider-manning

i like to think that his costume is in a constant state of repair. hastily stitched together.

and his webbing, though awesome, is never quite perfect. every batch a little different.

media:

a little fountain pen action and some brush pen on top of pencil

those crayola markers that kids use but it just soaked up the ink, (not waterproof) and made the whole thing pretty dark

spidey’s left foot colored in with an orange and red colored pencils