spidey swinging home after a long day of spider-manning
i like to think that his costume is in a constant state of repair. hastily stitched together.
and his webbing, though awesome, is never quite perfect. every batch a little different.
media:
- a little fountain pen action and some brush pen on top of pencil
- those crayola markers that kids use but it just soaked up the ink, (not waterproof) and made the whole thing pretty dark
- spidey’s left foot colored in with an orange and red colored pencils