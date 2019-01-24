Posted
January 24, 2019
sketch
spidey swinging home after a long day of spider-manning

i like to think that his costume is in a constant state of repair. hastily stitched together.

and his webbing, though awesome, is never quite perfect. every batch a little different.

media:

  • a little fountain pen action and some brush pen on top of pencil
  • those crayola markers that kids use but it just soaked up the ink, (not waterproof) and made the whole thing pretty dark
  • spidey’s left foot colored in with an orange and red colored pencils