self-rejected steps strip

here’s a look at the first version of yesterday’s steps strip

i hated it when i got done with it

the son character was too difficult to distinguish from the background

i tried a lot of different things to get the background to ‘fade back’

first i tried erasing it (you can see where the paper tore and i had to repair it with tape)

then i painted over it with white watercolor

the strip really looked like a mess to me, and i couldnt stand the sight of it, so i decided to redo it

i’m glad i did, because the second ‘published’ version fits in to the look of the other steps strips better

but now i love the look of the first version (how did that happen?)

i love the messiness – it could be a good look for a future project

here’s a look at the strip earlier in the process

looking at it now, i realize that this would have worked too

all i really needed to do was darken the kid to separate him from the tv and tv stand

i think i panicked while working and fumbling with the watercolors

one of the things i need to do better is remember to slow down while i’m working