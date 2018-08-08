digging in to the brushes and paints again

what i like about working digitally is not having to see my mistakes for very long

i can get through more bad drawings faster

but posting old work on screentone is giving me a chance to get back in to the brushes and inks and paints

here’s a few stages from a piece last night

felt so clumsy and missed that undo button

but stuck with it long enough to push through some of those feelings and doubts and wanting to quits

on the next one i need to SLOW DOWN – be more patient – have a lighter touch

(and if you can’t tell what’s going on in this sketch, and who could blame you, the dad is installing a little urinal for potty training)

(also: look at that terrible drawing of a toilet. just look at it. it is so squat and fat. sheesh.)

