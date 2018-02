timelapse of the drill strip.

first time i’ve used sound effects.

you can really see me struggle with how the effects should appear in the frame.

the first idea was that the letters would spiral around as if spun by the drill.

i still think it is a good idea, but the execution just wasn’t there so i had to simplify.

the strip is still successful, but when i look at it, it is not as visually interesting as it could have been.