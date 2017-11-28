Slowly reading Walter Isaacson’s Leonardo Da Vinci so I’ve been filling up my sketchbook with words instead of drawings.

I’m only 39 or so pages in, but most fascinating so far is Leonardo’s ‘mirror writing.’

Up until now I had considered his mirror writing a mystical facet of his ‘genius,’ however, Isaacson has completely demystified it for me.

The technique was merely a way for lefthanders to keep their hand from smearing the ink as they drew letters across the page.

Isaacson even mentions that there’s a 15th century calligraphy book that teaches lefthanded writers the technique.