i’ve been reading a lot of lynda barry’s syllabus this past month.
it makes me think less and make more.
to try and map my brain somehow.
2 thoughts on “2 minute self-portrait”
WOW
go do a 2 minute self portrait sketch, hadirusadi! Just set an alarm and do it – don’t worry about the result! It’s only two minutes – what’s the worst that can happen:) and I hope you share it:)