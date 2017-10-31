inktober-day-31-found

Today is the last of my sherlock holmes themed inktober. And somehow I skipped ‘found’ yesterday on jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list.

So here is yesterday’s inktober today. And yesterday’s was today’s. (This is more confusing then time travel.)

To further complicate matters, I can’t find my brush pen so today’s drawing is in fountain pen (with no underdrawing, yikes.) But it looks like the worlds greatest detective has found it.

if you haven’t checked them out yet, please go take a look at the entire run of sherlock holmes inktober 2017 drawings. fair warning: some are better than others.

and here’s where you can find my drawings of inktober past:

inktober2016

inktober2015

inktober2014