i’ve had a huge influx of new followers the past few days (all thanks to the wordpress discover page.)

To celebrate here’s a few sketches from yesterday’s inktober prompt, ‘climb.’

If you’ve just discovered the sketchbook, I’m in the midst of jake parker’s inktober challenge.

To make it even more challenging I decide to to all my inktober’s with a Sherlock Holmes theme.

You can see all of my sherlock holmes inktober 2017 entries so far

And you can check out my past inktobers here:

inktober2016

inktober2015

inktober2014