i’ve had a huge influx of new followers the past few days (all thanks to the wordpress discover page.)
To celebrate here’s a few sketches from yesterday’s inktober prompt, ‘climb.’
If you’ve just discovered the sketchbook, I’m in the midst of jake parker’s inktober challenge.
To make it even more challenging I decide to to all my inktober’s with a Sherlock Holmes theme.
You can see all of my sherlock holmes inktober 2017 entries so far
And you can check out my past inktobers here:
2 thoughts on “welcome”
Love to see the ‘rough’ stuff’ – the origins are always more interesting to me than the finished image – glad you’re discovered! – for me it was the Sherlock Holmes connection – great sketch from the photos you posted.
Dkh, i agree. I don’t know why but there’s something about the sketch; more energy, more aliveness, that can get filtered out of the final drawing.