How about a robert downey jr/guy ritchie inspired basil of baker st for today’s inktober prompt ‘squeak,’ as I continue my Sherlock Holmes Inktober (inspired by jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list)

please visit the website of original basil of baker st artist paul galdone

previously on sherlock holmes inktober 2017

Check out my past inktobers here:

inktober2016

inktober2015

inktober2014