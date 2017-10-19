prompt is filthy, so here’s a look at the baker street irregulars as i get nearly caught up on my Sherlock Holmes Inktober inspired by jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list.
previously on sherlock holmes inktober 2017
Here’s a few images from the internet I looked to for reference and inspiration.
This one I liked for the camraderie:
This one I liked for the brick wall:
This one I liked for the tall kid:
2 thoughts on “inktober day 18 filthy”
👍🏼
So good. You’ve really captured the stories behind their eyes somehow, well done. The photos would all be good inspiration for short stories wouldn’t they…?