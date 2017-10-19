inktober day 18 filthy

prompt is filthy, so here’s a look at the baker street irregulars as i get nearly caught up on my Sherlock Holmes Inktober inspired by  jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list.

Here’s a few images from the internet I looked to for reference and inspiration.

This one I liked for the camraderie:

This one I liked for the brick wall:

This one I liked for the tall kid:

