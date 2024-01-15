Here’s my final story reel for Story Xperiential Fall 2023, with some behind the scenes of the work as it was in progress…

Ernie & Fitz

The untrue story of Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s real life friendship.

Acts 1 & 2

Act 1

Story Spine

The story spine gives your story structure. My initial idea was to have Hemingway and Fitzgerald on safari, but I soon realized that the safari setting didn’t my characters the opportunity to change, which is what we’re looking for in a larger story…

Art

showing our character(s) in their environment.

Ernest ‘Ernie’ Hemingway gives best friend, F. Scott ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald, the side eye as Fitz struggles to pour himself a flute of champagne while traveling on rough terrain in the Serengeti.

Character

remember those brainstorming ideas below? i picked one and ran with it. join me, won’t you…

Meet BFFs Ernie and Fitz, better known as Ernest Hemingway, and F Scott Fitzgerald. Drawn in Rough Animator. Sound recorded in Voice Memos. Stitched together in DaVinci Resolve.

What If?

brainstorming sesh. dig it

What if Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald went on safari together? What if an old man built a rocket ship in his garage? What if a little girl found a dinosaur bone in her backyard, and it changed her life forever? Drawn in Storyboarder. Audio recorded in Voice Memos. Stitched together in DaVinci Resolve.

Hello, World

a quick intro just to say hi. hi.

Hello, world. I’m Tone, and I’m from Omaha, Nebraska. This is my 3rd time in Story XP. Drawn in Storyboarder. Narration recorded in Voice Memo. Edited together in Davinci Resolve. (All free!)