began cs50x two weeks ago

the first assignment for week 0 is to create something in scratch, the drag and drop coding platform

here’s my submission. (i think i may leave this link up just for a week or so. we will see how it goes.)

this is my first foray into programming and what you see is about 14 hours of work

i originally envisioned this as a side-scrolling platformer, like super mario brothers, for little guy, but as you will see, this game falls well short of that.

I’m learning a lot but right now i can’t even get the character to jump facing left when the character is facing left

i’ll share the process on this game, and anything else i make as i continue to work on the project over the course of the ‘semester’

