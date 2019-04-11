



the nice thing about printing these up myself is that i can make changes late in the game

when i printed up a few copies of steps volume 2, for instance, i was unsatisfied with the size of the images in the book (in a way that i wasn’t with volume 1)

the comics felt too small. they had no oomph. no impact at that size

so i decided to go with a 2 x 2 frame instead of fully vertical

with this change in the layout the images are quite a bit bigger. i didnt realize how important having those panels be as large as possible is – especially since the panel don’t change much

you can still preorder volume 2 in the store. or save some money with a steps 2 pack if you haven’t yet picked up volume 1

my plan is to start printing these no later than april 16