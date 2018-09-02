but i’m scared to ink and color them
working digitally i can screw up the colors on a separate layer and the drawing itself is still intact
same with inking
you can see it on the screen capture timelapses
if i don’t place a dot of ink in just the right spot and just the right size i undo it
over and over and over again
quickly
until i get it right
its one of the reasons i’m more productive working digitally
its nice to not have to live very long with your mistakes –
no such luxury pushing watercolors and inks around in real life