but i’m scared to ink and color them

working digitally i can screw up the colors on a separate layer and the drawing itself is still intact

same with inking

you can see it on the screen capture timelapses

if i don’t place a dot of ink in just the right spot and just the right size i undo it

over and over and over again

quickly

until i get it right

its one of the reasons i’m more productive working digitally

its nice to not have to live very long with your mistakes –

no such luxury pushing watercolors and inks around in real life