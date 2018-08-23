i made myself a little stencil

it helps me make 4 in x 4 in squares in my sketchbook

using the stencil makes it faster than having to measure and mark the lines out every time

getting the courage to make comics, even if they’re ugly or messy, or don’t come out the way i want to has really come from reading lynda barry’s syllabus and hanging out at the tumblr she uses to stay in contact with the comics class she teaches

if you’re thinking about making comics (or anything really) and you’re scared to, lynda barry is good company to have with you while you work