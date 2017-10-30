Posted
October 30, 2017
sketch
inktober-day-30-masks

day 30! masks! so many exclamation points! too many!

i can’t believe its the end of my sherlock holmes themed inktober. (based on the prompts from jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list.)

and here’s a look at the sketch i did before i inked today’s entry (watson’s pose changed a bit and for some reason i managed to ink sherlock’s head in a way that he kind of looks like he has long sideburns)

inktober-day-30-maskssketch

my sherlock holmes themed inktober continues  with prompts from jake parker’s official inktober 2017 prompt list.

if you haven’t checked them out yet, please go take a look at the entire run of sherlock holmes inktober 2017 drawings. fair warning: some are better than others.

and here’s where you can find my drawings of inktober past:

inktober2016

inktober2015

inktober2014