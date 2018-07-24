screennotes 3

since screennotes 2 went out a little less than a month ago, i’ve spent more time reading, and also reading, than drawing, however a few things have managed to get done:
- i posted three new ‘steps’ comics. if you havent read them yet you can check them out, here, here, and hereand you can read more about the difficulties i had with the second of those strips, if you’d like. and the difficulties with the most recent one, for that matter. sheesh. one day i will get better at this.
- made a rough video out of some storyboards i drew way back in 2006. (its pretty rough even by animatic standards. animation studios use animatics as a way to test the story without having to do full animation, which is costly in terms of time and expense. here’s a great look at an animatic made during the storymaking process of the first incredibles film.
- i posted an experiment in interactive fiction, built in twine, and adapted from a short story i wrote a few years ago that i (rightly so) was hiding in a drawer. twine is a great tool for making simple games and you don’t need to know how to code in order to use it. (and having to click through the short story somehow made it better than simply reading it.)
- and i knocked out little guy’s birthday party invitation (that i’d been procrastinating for at least a month on). here it is:
until next time,
tone
p.s. most days it feels like i rarely get past the rough ideas stage with anything; that i’m all ideas and little execution. nothing ever feels finished. maybe everybody feels that way?