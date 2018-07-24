screennotes 3


since screennotes 2 went out a little less than a month ago, i’ve spent more time reading, and also reading, than drawing, however a few things have managed to get done:

 

 

  • i posted an experiment in interactive fiction, built in twine, and adapted from a short story i wrote a few years ago that i (rightly so) was hiding in a drawer. twine is a great tool for making simple games and you don’t need to know how to code in order to use it. (and having to click through the short story somehow made it better than simply reading it.)

 

  • and i knocked out little guy’s birthday party invitation (that i’d been procrastinating for at least a month on). here it is:

until next time,

tone

tone@screentone.org

p.s. most days it feels like i rarely get past the rough ideas stage with anything; that i’m all ideas and little execution. nothing ever feels finished. maybe everybody feels that way?