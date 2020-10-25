chef

I continue to fall behind, but also continue to carry on.

Day 22’s prompt is ‘chef’ starring Neelix, from Star Trek Voyager, who took over in the ship’s kitchen. I think they decided to have a cook in order to reserve replicator power? I haven’t seen many episodes of Voyager.

And I just realized I forgot to add the dots on his left cheek in panel 2.

