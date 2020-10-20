dizzy

This was another of those ideas that took a long time to come up with.

Back in September when I was first thinking about these ideas, all I had was a few notes in the sketchbook like ‘Picard ice skating?’

Just yesterday I hit upon the idea of the bridge crew doing donuts in the Enterprise in interstellar space.

reference

I find drawing spaceships hard, and the Enterprise in particular very difficult.

I bought a little NCC-1701 model off of Amazon to use for reference, but then it occurred to me to look for a 3d model online, which has been much handier.

Here’s the one I used for reference for today’s (yesterday’s?) comic.

Thank you morenostenanuto for taking the time to build this.

