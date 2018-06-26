it’s always frightening to share something new

even more so when it is very different from the other stuff i’ve made and shared

this is a little experiment in interactive fiction, adapted from a short story i wrote a few years ago

the best interactive fiction is more like a choose your own adventure, with branching narratives

this is not an example of great interactive fiction

its me learning twine, a great little tool to build interactive stories, while putting to use a short story that had been collecting metaphorical dust in my hard drive

for some reason the story is more readable clicking (or tapping) your way through it then it ever was reading it straight through

hopefully you dig, but even better would be to tap through and then think i can do better than that, and then go do better than that and share it

theglassdoor