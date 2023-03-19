story experiential fall 2022 gallery

Story Reel
here’s the final story reel i created in the fall 2022 story experiential class
Gallery of Concept Art and Ideas
In the weeks leading up to the release of the final story reel, we made a lot of concept art while we explored the story ideas and characters. Here’s a glimpse of some of it.
introductory hello world movie
gallery of exploratory images as i try to figure out what story to tell
‘what if’ video as i decide which of my story ideas to explore
more exploratory images and concept art
video exploring the character of ‘anna’