screennotes 10.3

News

Made a few zines to exhibit at Omaha Zine Fest last month.

I printed them up on cardstock on a desktop printer, then folded and stapled them myself. They’re all in color.

I printed way more than I needed so I ended up creating a store on screentone.org to sell the remainder stock.

There’s Balloon Head Man, which I think you will love, a collection of the first 15 Steps strips, and some of my favorite sketches from 2017 and 2018.

Eventually I’d like to sell enough books to defray the cost of the website, so head over and buy something. (The books feel great in hand by the way.)

Upcoming

I think I’ve been bitten by the zine bug.

I’m already at work on a second volume of ‘steps’ strips. You can preorder now.

Reading

Way behind in my Moby Dick reading. Way, way, way behind.

Until Next Time

As always, I have no idea what I’m doing.

But this creator does.

P.S. The best deal in the store, hands down, is the wave 1 bundle.