we’re past the halfway point

the story continues, as does balloon’s journey, with page 12

if you have just stumbled upon this story, you can pick up from the beginning here

in other news, there’s not much news:

i’m reading space opera, in hardcover, and i just finished the westing game on the kindle.

as soon as i finished i read that the author, ellen raskin, did quite a bit of work designing the book visually; not just the cover, but even how the text would appear on the page. so if you’re going to read it, find an analog copy.